BLS International wins 3-year contract to run visa centres in China

BLS International Services , a visa and passport service provider, on Thursday announced that it has received a three-year contract from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centers (IVACs) in China, effective from October 14, as per its stock exchange filing.

“Under the terms of the agreement, BLS International will be responsible for establishing and managing IVACs in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, offering streamlined, secure, and customer-friendly visa services. The IVACs will incorporate enhanced infrastructure, advanced technology, and multilingual staff to ensure a seamless experience for applicants,” the company said in the filing. BLS International Services currently has a presence in over 70 countries.

This comes a few days after the company had received notice from the MEA on being debarred from participation in future tenders of the MEA and Indian missions abroad for a period of two years. The company had stated that this order was issued on account of allegations, including court cases and complaints of applicants. On Saturday, the company noted that it was working to resolve the matter. Additionally, it stated that it views this as a procedural development within the visa outsourcing industry and remains confident of a constructive resolution in due course. The company earlier stated that in Q1FY26, Indian missions contributed about 12 per cent to its consolidated revenue and around 8 per cent to its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation).

The company’s shares were trading at Rs 323.60, up 16.05 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 3:14 pm on Thursday. “We are honoured to receive this prestigious contract from the MEA, Government of India, and look forward to providing excellent services,” said Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, in a statement. “We believe this is a significant milestone for BLS International, and these IVACs will play a vital role in facilitating reliable and user-centric visa services. We thank the Ministry of External Affairs for its continued trust and confidence in BLS International.” The company further stated that this contract reinforces its position as a trusted partner for government initiatives and its dedication to driving digital transformation and public service across sectors.