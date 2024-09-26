Ola Electric plans 10,000 outlets by 2025, targeting smaller cities

Furthermore, Ola aims to expand its network by onboarding 10,000 service partners by the end of 2025, to gain a competitive advantage among its competitors. At present, Ola Electric boasts a fleet of 800 company-owned stores. With the network partner programme, it will have nearly 1,800 sales and service touch points ahead of the upcoming festive season, it added.

"Our D2C model has been extremely successful in driving sustainable business growth. The Network Partner Program will further amplify the benefits of our D2C network as it requires limited capital investment from partners and can be scaled up really fast," Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said.

The company offers electric scooters starting at Rs 74,999. The company went public on August 9.

Ola Cabs rebranded

In August, Aggarwal announced that the group’s ride-hailing service Ola Cabs had been rebranded as Ola Consumer as he shared the company's future roadmap during an annual event. In a bid to make commerce more accessible to consumers, the company revamped its model to offer a broader range of services. During the event titled ‘Sankalp’, Aggarwal also announced projects like Ola Coin, and Ola Share, among others, aimed at improving customer experience.

Ola Cabs was launched in January 2011 and serves more than 250 cities in India and abroad. It has over 1.5 million driver-partners.