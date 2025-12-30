Ola Electric gets certification for 4680 Bharat Cell-powered Roadster X+

Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has received government certification for its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+, which is powered by its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack.

In an exchange filing, the company said it will commence deliveries of the Roadster X+ model. “The Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) has been approved under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Manesar, a government testing agency,” the company said in a statement.

According to Ola Electric, the certification marks a major milestone, as the Roadster X+ becomes the first electric motorcycle in the country to be certified with an indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack.

The company added that with the latest approval, it is deploying its indigenous technology across its two-wheeler portfolio, spanning both electric scooters and motorcycles. Commenting on the development, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, “The government certification of the Roadster X+ is a major milestone in Ola Electric’s journey towards building end-to-end EV technology in India. With the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh), we are delivering an unmatched range along with superior performance, safety, and reliability, powered entirely by our own cell and battery technology.” Certification after series of safety clearances Ola Electric said the certification was granted after the vehicle cleared a series of safety, electrical, performance and environmental tests prescribed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for battery-operated electric two-wheelers.

To meet regulatory requirements, the validation programme covered constructional and functional safety, range, gradeability, noise, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and braking performance, among other parameters, the company said. Separately, Ola Electric said its 9.1 kWh high-energy-density battery pack, built using its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cells, has also received certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under AIS-156 Amendment 4. According to the company, the battery pack cleared safety and durability tests, including water immersion, thermal runaway and fire safety checks, along with mechanical tests such as vibration and mechanical shock. Ola Electric ramps up delivery Earlier, on December 28, Ola Electric said it had ramped up deliveries of 4680 Bharat Cell-powered S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka, news agency PTI reported.