Vipin Kapooria quits as Blinkit CFO over a year after joining firm

Vipin Kapooria, the chief financial officer of Blinkit, has resigned from the company, according to sources familiar with the matter. The resignation of the company’s top executive comes a little over a year after he joined the quick commerce platform in September last year.

Who will replace Vipin Kapooria at Blinkit?

Details on whether someone from outside or an executive already working with the company will replace Kapooria remain unclear.

What was Kapooria’s role before joining Blinkit?

Prior to joining Blinkit, Kapooria was working with Flipkart as vice president of business finance. He is reportedly likely to join the e-commerce platform again.