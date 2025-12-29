Home / Companies / News / Vipin Kapooria quits as Blinkit CFO over a year after joining firm

Vipin Kapooria quits as Blinkit CFO over a year after joining firm

Vipin Kapooria has resigned as chief financial officer of Blinkit, a little over a year after joining the quick commerce platform, as competition in the segment intensifies

Blinkit
(Photo: Shuttetstock)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Vipin Kapooria, the chief financial officer of Blinkit, has resigned from the company, according to sources familiar with the matter. The resignation of the company’s top executive comes a little over a year after he joined the quick commerce platform in September last year.
 
Who will replace Vipin Kapooria at Blinkit?
 
Details on whether someone from outside or an executive already working with the company will replace Kapooria remain unclear.
 
What was Kapooria’s role before joining Blinkit?
 
Prior to joining Blinkit, Kapooria was working with Flipkart as vice president of business finance. He is reportedly likely to join the e-commerce platform again.
 
Who handled Blinkit’s finance function earlier?
 
At Blinkit, before Kapooria was appointed as the first full-time chief financial officer, Amit Sachdeva was heading the division. In November last year, Sachdeva went on to join ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah ahead of its initial public offering.
 
Why is the exit significant for the quick commerce sector?
 
The development comes at a time when competition in the quick commerce space is heating up.
 
Zepto has filed its draft red herring prospectus through the confidential route and is looking to list on the bourses in the next calendar year.
 
Meanwhile, Swiggy has recently raised Rs 10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, and Eternal, the parent of Blinkit and Zomato, has infused Rs 600 crore into its quick commerce arm.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ducati bets on India-EU FTA as 40% GST weighs on luxury motorcycles

Ceigall India bags over ₹1,000 crore infra project in Madhya Pradesh

Arvind Fashions to acquire 31.25% stake of Flipkart in Arvind Youth Brands

L&T wins order for Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road phase-2 project

OpenAI's new job offer brings $500 mn pay and high stress: Details here

Topics :Company NewsBlinkitZomato

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story