OnlyFans beats Apple, Meta, Nvidia with $37.6 mn revenue per employee

London-based content streaming platform OnlyFans generates $37.6 million in revenue per employee, the highest among global tech companies, The Economic Times reported Friday, citing Barchart data.

The firm achieved its exceptionally high per-employee figure by generating $1.4 billion in annual revenue (in 2024) with a workforce of only about 42 employees — far fewer than any of the other companies listed above.

The revenue per employee metric measures a firm's operational efficiency rather than its size or market capitalisation. It highlights the profitability of models like OnlyFans, which require minimal staff while enabling creators to generate content and build audiences, the report added.

The site's revenue is driven by the 20 per cent commission it charges on all fan transactions, with creators receiving the remaining 80 per cent. In 2024, the number of creator accounts rose by 13 per cent to 4.6 million, while fan accounts increased by almost 25 per cent to 377.5 million worldwide.

Record payouts to creators and owner

OnlyFans’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keily Blair recently told Bloomberg that the company has paid out $25 billion to creators since 2016.

It also recently paid a record $701 million in dividends to its owner, Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky. The platform was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and his father, Guy, before Radvinsky acquired it in 2018.