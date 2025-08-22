Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnlyFans owner rakes in $701 mn in dividends ahead of $7 bn platform sale

OnlyFans owner rakes in $701 mn in dividends ahead of $7 bn platform sale

OnlyFans paid $701 million in dividends to owner Leonid Radvinsky as the platform grows, with 4.6 million creators and 377.5 million fans, ahead of a $7 billion stake sale

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

London-based content creation website OnlyFans has paid out a record $701 million in dividends to its owner ahead of a possible multibillion-dollar sale, the Financial Times reported.
 
The latest payout highlights the highly profitable business that OnlyFans has built over the past decade, connecting creators directly with their audiences. Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky owns the platform.
 
The platform has never been more popular. In 2024, the number of creator accounts rose by 13 per cent to 4.6 million, while fan accounts increased by almost 25 per cent to 377.5 million worldwide.
 
While the United States remains OnlyFans’ biggest market, the company continues to be headquartered in the UK and pays taxes there.
 
 

Revenues and payouts increase

 
In accounts filed at Companies House, UK-based Fenix International, which owns OnlyFans, reported $7.2 billion in subscriber revenue for 2024, up from $6.6 billion the previous year. Of this, $5.8 billion went to creators, $500 million more than in 2023. Creators receive 80 per cent of all payments made by fans.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and his father, Guy, before being sold to Radvinsky in 2018.   

  Talks for majority stake sale

 
Radvinsky is reportedly in discussions to sell a majority stake in OnlyFans to a consortium led by Los Angeles-based investment firm The Forest Road Company, in a deal that could value the platform at around $7 billion. British billionaires David and Simon Reuben are also said to be in talks to join the consortium, the report said.
 

Strong financial performance

 
For the financial year ending November 30, 2024, OnlyFans reported “significant growth and profitability”, driven by rising user numbers and higher earnings for existing creators. Revenue increased to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion in 2023, while pre-tax profit rose to $684 million from $658 million.
 
The accounts show that Radvinsky received $497 million in dividends during 2024, up from $472 million in 2023. Since the year-end, an additional $204 million has been paid to him in multiple tranches. As of November 30, 2024, the group held $808 million in cash and employed just 46 people directly, the report said.   
 

Expansion and safety measures

 
Chief Executive Keily Blair said OnlyFans had “expanded in new verticals, demonstrating the strength and potential of the platform across a wide range of genres” during the year.
 
Blair also pledged to invest further in trust and safety tools as UK and European regulations on adult content tighten. OnlyFans restricts access strictly to users over 18 and uses facial scanning and other verification tools.
 
OnlyFans has launched an on-demand video platform and app called OFTV, which hosts non-adult content from creators in fitness, cooking, comedy, music, and reality TV.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

