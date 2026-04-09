OpenAI introduces new policy blueprint to prevent CSAM made using AI

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Thursday introduced a policy blueprint to build a practical path to strengthen the digital protection framework for children, especially with respect to artificial intelligence (AI).

The policy blueprint, OpenAI said, will focus on modernising laws to address child sexual abuse material (CSAM) generated and altered by AI, improve reporting and coordination between organisations to support more effective investigations into misuse of AI for generating such content, as well as building safety-by-design measures directly into AI systems to prevent and detect misuse.

“This framework brings together legal, operational, and technical approaches to better identify risks, accelerate responses, and support accountability, while ensuring that enforcement authorities remain strong as technology evolves,” OpenAI said.