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Wipro to consider share buyback proposal at board meet next week

Company's board to evaluate buyback proposal alongside Q4 results amid weak stock performance and concerns over AI-led disruption in IT services

Wipro
This will be the first time in nearly three years that Wipro will do a buyback | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Avik Das Bangalore
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 7:51 PM IST
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Wipro is considering a share buyback proposal when it announces its fourth quarter results next week, the company said on Thursday.
 
India's fourth-largest IT services provider’s shares have dropped nearly 23 per cent in the last three months, in line with its peers, as investors remained worried about the impact of AI on the future of services companies. Macro uncertainties and war have not helped either, as earnings forecasts have become bleak.
 
"The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buy back equity shares of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 15–16, 2026," the company said in a filing with the BSE.
 
This will be the first time in nearly three years that Wipro will do a buyback. The last one was in June 2023.
 
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Topics :WiproQ4 ResultsBuyback

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

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