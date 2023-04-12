Home / Companies / News / Operations normal now: Alliance Air as pilots call off strike after 2 days

On Monday and Tuesday, around 70-80 pilots went on strike to protest against non-restoration of salaries to the pre-Covid level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues

Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Alliance Air on Wednesday said flight operations have normalised now after a section of pilots, who were on strike for the last two days, resumed work.

On Monday and Tuesday, around 70-80 pilots went on strike to protest against non-restoration of salaries to the pre-COVID level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues.

Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood on Wednesday told PTI that pilots have come back to work.

He also said that negotiations are going on with the pilots regarding the issues raised by them.

In a statement, Alliance Air said flights suffered major disruptions as a section of pilots en masse reported sick in the last two days.

"We are now pleased to inform that the operations have normalised and flights are operating as per schedule," the statement said.

On Tuesday, sources said the airline has issued notices to the striking pilots and has also asked them to join back for duty.

State-owned Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the now-privatised Air India, has around 200 pilots and operates about 130 flights per day.

A source had said that at least 70 flights were affected due to the strike by the pilots on Tuesday.

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

