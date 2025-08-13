Home / Companies / News / Optiemus Infracom targets ₹2,000 cr revenue from tempered glass screens

Optiemus Infracom targets ₹2,000 cr revenue from tempered glass screens

The company launched RhinoTech -- Made-in-India Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, which uses glass engineered by Corning

Representative image
RhinoTech screen protectors will be manufactured at Optiemus' facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh | Representative image by nensuria on Freepik
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom expects revenue of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore in the financial year 2027 from its tempered glass screen protectors business, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company launched RhinoTech -- Made-in-India Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, which uses glass engineered by Corning.

Optiemus Infracom Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said that RhinoTech brings global technology and innovation with enhanced hygienic benefits like anti-microbial glass.

"It is the first time in India that such advanced screen protection, developed with glass from Corning Incorporated, will be produced locally and made available for both domestic and international markets. We expect additional revenue of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore in financial year 2027 from RhinoTech business," Gupta said.

RhinoTech screen protectors will be manufactured at Optiemus' facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Juniper Green Energy gets ₹1,739 cr debt funding from Ireda for renewables

Govt to begin LIC stake sale roadshows, may sell 3% stake in first tranche

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 121,500 SUVs in US over suspension defect

SpiceJet inks damp-lease deal for 5 Boeing 737s ahead of winter schedule

Imperial Blue deal: Tilaknagar seeks ₹2,000 crore debt from foreign banks

Topics :Optiemus Infracomglass technologysmart glass

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story