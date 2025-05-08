OYO most profitable startup in FY25 with ₹623 cr profit: Ritesh Agarwal

Global travel tech platform OYO has become the most profitable Indian startup with a profit after tax of Rs 623 crore in the 2024-25 financial year, Founder Ritesh Agarwal told employees in a townhall on Thursday, sources said.

According to documents accessed by PTI, as per its unaudited financials, the company's FY25 PAT (profit after tax) grew 172 per cent from Rs 229 crore in the preceding year. It achieved an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 1,132 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 889 crore in the year-ago fiscal, registering a 27 per cent year-on-year growth and its tenth consecutive quarter of EBITDA profitability.

Consequently, OYO's earnings per share (EPS) reached Rs 0.93 for FY25, up from Rs 0.36 in FY24, reflecting a 158 per cent increase, the documents showed.

The travel tech platform reported a 54 per cent increase in Gross Booking Value (GBV) to Rs 16,436 crore and its revenue grew to Rs 6,463 crore, a 20 per cent increase year-on-year, fuelled by the company's premium offerings through its Company-Serviced Portfolio including the mid segment Townhouse Hotels and Softbank and Oravel promoted Sunday hotels) across India, UK, and the South East Asia and Middle East (SEAME) region as well as the integration of G6 Hospitality.

During the fourth quarter of FY25, OYO's GBV touched Rs 6,379 crore, up 126 per cent compared to the same period of FY24. Revenue for Q4 stood at Rs 1,872 crore, up 41 per cent year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 61 per cent to Rs 442 crore compared to the figure recorded in Q4 of FY24.

The company has strategically expanded its premium offerings with the launch of over 30 Sunday Hotels in the last 12 months across various regions, including India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Southeast Asia.

OYO's global presence now includes approximately 22,700 hotels and 1,19,900 homes, along with 91,300 listings across its platform.