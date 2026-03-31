Paisabazaar gets adverse order under Benami Property Transactions Act

PB Fintech, the parent entity of fintech major Policybazaar, on Friday told exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited, has received an adverse order from the Office of the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988. The order, dated March 24, 2026, was received by the company on March 26.

This development follows an earlier communication from the company in November 2024 regarding proceedings under the same Act. According to the regulatory filing, the Adjudicating Authority (AA) has confirmed an order previously passed by the Initiating Officer (IO) on February 27, 2025. That original order was issued against certain vendors of Paisabazaar, in which the fintech firm was alleged to be the “beneficial owner” in respect of its transactions with them.