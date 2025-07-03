Setback for Patanjali as HC orders to pull 'disparaging' ads against Dabur

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the order after finding that the contested advertisements were problematic under the law governing commercial speech and product representation.

The case stems from an advertisement featuring Patanjali Ayurved’s co-founder Ramdev, who is shown casting doubt on the authenticity of competing Chyawanprash brands. According to the lawsuit, the ad shows that only Patanjali’s Chyawanprash is "original", while others are shown as lacking the requisite Ayurvedic and Vedic knowledge to manufacture authentic formulations.

The ad states: "Jinko Ayurved aur Vedo ka gyaan nahi, Charak, Sushrut, Dhanwantari aur Chyawanrishi ke parampara mei ‘original’ chyawanprash kaise bana payenge?” (Those who don't have knowledge of Ayurved and Ved, how will they make 'original' Chyawanprash in the tradition of Charak, Sushrut, Dhanwantari and Chyawanrishi).

Representing Dabur, senior advocate Akhil Sibal had argued that Patanjali’s claims mislead consumers and harm Dabur’s market reputation. He cited the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, under which Ayurvedic formulations such as chyawanprash must conform to legally mandated compositions based on classical texts, Bar and Bench reported.

Sibal pointed out that Dabur holds a commanding 61.6 per cent share of the chyawanprash market, and unsubstantiated claims about the product’s authenticity directly impact its consumer trust and brand credibility.