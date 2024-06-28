Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Paytm opts out of regulatory licences, shifts focus to distribution

Paytm opts out of regulatory licences, shifts focus to distribution

Payment gateway and digital wallet service provider Paytm has decided to not re-apply for an NBFC licence and stop experiments in Payment Aggregator Cross-Border (PA-CB)

Paytm
Paytm(Photo: Reuters)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Paytm, a major player in digital payments, has decided to avoid pursuing businesses that require regulatory licences, according to a report by The Economic Times. This strategic decision comes in the aftermath of regulatory actions earlier this year that impacted its banking entity.

Paytm’s leadership has opted to build its business primarily through a distribution model rather than seeking licences directly under regulatory purview.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Furthermore, the firm has chosen not to reapply for licences such as non-banking financial company (NBFC), insurance, or asset management businesses. Additionally, experiments in cross-border payments, regulated under the Payment Aggregator Cross-Border (PA-CB) licence, will be halted.

Instead, the company plans to leverage its extensive reach and brand recall to partner with licenced entities and enhance product distribution for consumers and merchants.

The focus has shifted towards a distribution-led model for personal loans, where Paytm facilitates distribution while licenced lenders handle collections.

Paytm streamlines operation amid regulatory actions

Regulatory actions earlier this year, including restrictions on its banking services through Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, prompted Paytm to re-evaluate and streamline its operations.

As earlier reported by Business Standard, the payment platform is making substantial changes in its business offerings. The company is reportedly in talks with Zomato to sell its movie and event ticketing business and focus more on building its travel, deals and cash backs. The latter is crucial to broadening the platform’s merchant base as well as growing the firm’s sales.

More From This Section

Infosys BPM opens 2nd office in Puerto Rico's Aguadilla, to create 325 jobs

Tata Group retains top spot as India's most valuable brand at $28.6 billion

Jio rings in up to 25% tariff hike; Airtel, Vodafone Idea may follow suit

Titan launches first retail outlet for premium sunglasses in Bengaluru

UltraTech picks up 23% in India Cements as sector battle hots up


Paytm reported annual sales of Rs 17.4 billion for the financial year ending March 2024 in its marketing services business.

Billionaire founder-CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma last month reported the company’s first-ever decline in sales on record and promised to reduce its non-core assets. Sharma also warned of job cuts following the fallout from regulatory action taken by the RBI.

The company aims to navigate its recovery phase by focusing on core strengths and strategic partnerships, particularly within the digital commerce space through initiatives like Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Paytm’s shift away from regulated businesses underscores its strategy to mitigate regulatory risks and refocus on areas of strength and partnership-driven growth in the evolving digital economy landscape.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, June 18: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs; pvt banks, Infy lead

Paytm shares fall 7% from day's high after over 15 mn shares change hands

Adani Ports, Zydus Life, Paytm, Zomato among 11 stocks to track on June 18

Ticketing, movie business deal: Zomato, Paytm confirm talks are on

Zomato in talks to acquire Paytm's movie, events biz for Rs 2,000 crore

Topics :PaytmPaytm TravelPaytm for businessPaytm founder Vijay ShekharNBFCBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story