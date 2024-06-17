Zomato, Paytm confirm acquisition talks for movie, events business

Food delivery giant Zomato and Paytm have officially confirmed that the firms are in talks for a potential acquisition of the fintech major’s movie and event ticketing business, both companies disclosed in regulatory filings on Monday.

“We acknowledge that we are in discussions with Paytm for the aforementioned transaction; however, no binding decision has been taken at this stage that would warrant board approval and subsequent disclosure in accordance with applicable law,” Zomato stated.

The discussion, Zomato added, is being undertaken with an intent to further strengthen the company’s going-out business and is in line with its “stated position of focusing only on our four key businesses currently.”

Although neither Zomato nor Paytm indicated the valuation of the transaction, the potential deal is pegged in the range of Rs 1,600 crore-2,000 crore, and will be the food delivery major’s second biggest purchase since acquiring Blinkit in 2022 for $569 million in an all-stock deal, Business Standard had reported earlier.





ALSO READ: Zomato in talks to acquire Paytm's movie, events biz for Rs 2,000 crore Paytm, meanwhile, also confirmed that discussions were on for the deal.

“The company routinely explores various strategic opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The potential transfer of Paytm’s entertainment business, a component of our marketing services, is one opportunity under consideration,” the fintech major said in a corporate filing.

Paytm further noted that the company’s focus will be on payment and financial services, along with digital goods commerce, which are designed to help its merchants scale their businesses.

“However, any discussions currently underway are preliminary and do not involve any binding agreements that require approval or disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, or other applicable laws. As such, any information pertaining to these discussions should be considered speculative at this time,” the statement read.

This comes at a time when the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm is trying to regain lost ground by doubling down its focus on payments, and adopting a distribution-first approach for financial services. As such, the company is focusing on its larger businesses that can grow and become profitable at scale.

The deal is also in line with Zomato’s strategy to ramp up investments in its going-out business. The company had, last week, said it will invest Rs 100 crore in Zomato Entertainment, which is in its live events and ticketing business.