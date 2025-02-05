Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PC Jeweller Q3 result: Net Profit of Rs 147.96 cr on strong demand

Total income jumped multi-fold to Rs 683.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 43.48 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday

PC Jeweller, PCJ
PC Jeweller, PCJ
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 05 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
P C Jeweller Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.96 crore for the latest December quarter.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 197.98 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income jumped multi-fold to Rs 683.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 43.48 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

P C Jeweller said the company has witnessed a strong jewellery demand during the December quarter owing to festive and wedding season.

"The company's growth has exhibited a robust momentum fuelled by increase in consumer footfall and purchases. The same has replicated into its financials for Q3 FY 2025," it added.

P C Jeweller has 55 showrooms (including 3 franchisee showrooms) in 41 cities across 15 states in India.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

