Triveni Engineering Q3 result: PAT dip 69% on higher expense to Rs 42.57 cr

Triveni Engineering Q3 result: PAT dip 69% on higher expense to Rs 42.57 cr

Sugar company Triveni Engineering and Industries has reported a 69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.57 crore in the December quarter on higher expenses

Q3 result

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Sugar company Triveni Engineering and Industries has reported a 69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.57 crore in the December quarter on higher expenses.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 137.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 3 per cent to Rs 1,600 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 1,553.64 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.

Expenses rose 12.44 per cent to Rs 1,566.76 crore compared to Rs 1,393.30 crore in the said period.

The board has approved the reappointment of Dhruv M Sawhney as the company's managing director for a further five years.

 

It also approved a capex of Rs 60 crore for enhancement of the capacity of the power transmission business.

Topics : Triveni Engineering and Industries Q3 results Indian sugar industry

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

