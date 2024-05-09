Home / Companies / News / Pepsico India starts trials to replace palm oil in Lay's: Here's why

Pepsico India starts trials to replace palm oil in Lay's: Here's why

Pepsico started trials to replace palm oil and palmolein in Lay's after it was criticised for using cheap ingredients in India as compared to the US, where it uses 'heart healthy' oils

The Indian division is also working to reduce the salt content in its snacks to below 1.3 mg of sodium per calorie by 2025
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PepsiCo India has initiated trials to replace palm oil and palmolein with a combination of sunflower oil and palmolein in Lay's chips, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

This decision follows criticism over using cheaper ingredients, considered unhealthy, in packaged foods in India. Palmolein is a liquid segment acquired through refining palm oil, both of which are sourced from the oil palm fruit. Palm oil is semi-solid.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the United States, leading snacks and beverages manufacturer PepsiCo uses "heart-healthy" oils such as sunflower, corn, and canola oil for Lay's. On its US website, the company states, "Our chips are cooked in oils that may be considered heart-healthy."

It further notes, "Sunflower, corn, and canola oils contain good mono- and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and maintain HDL (good) cholesterol as part of a calorie-controlled diet."

Check on salt content

The report cited a PepsiCo India spokesperson as saying that trials with this blend in certain products position the company as "one of the few players in the food industry in India to do so." The Indian division is also working to reduce the salt content in its snacks to below 1.3 mg of sodium per calorie by 2025.

Numerous packaged food brands in India, ranging from salty snacks and biscuits to chocolates, bread, and ice cream, use palm oil because it costs less than sunflower or soybean oil. The cost of Lay's classic salted chips in India starts at Rs 10, making it one of the brand's cheapest products.

Cheaper ingredients in packaged foods

Packaged food companies, particularly multinational corporations, have been criticised for using cheaper or less nutritious ingredients in developing nations than in the US and Europe.

Recently, Nestle India announced plans to develop a no-added-sugar version of its infant food Cerelac after facing controversy over higher levels of added sugar in Asia and Africa. This followed a report by Swiss investigative organisation Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network, indicating that Cerelac contained nearly 3 grams of sugar per serving in India.

The report said sugar had been included in Nestle's infant foods in low- and middle-income countries such as India but not in developed markets like the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and other European countries.

Difference between palm oil and palmolein

Palm oil and palmolein are both derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree, but they are different products with distinct characteristics. Palm oil is extracted from the flesh of the palm fruit. It is semi-solid at room temperature due to its high saturation of saturated fats. Palmolein, on the other hand, is a type of palm oil that has been further processed to yield a liquid form. It is obtained by fractionating palm oil to separate the liquid (olein) from the solid (stearin) components. It remains liquid at room temperature.

Also Read

How sugar turned bitter for Nestle: Baby food sugar controversy explained

Here's what will happen to Nestle if found guilty in sugar controversy

Nestle adds sugar to baby food 'only in poor nations', not in UK & Europe

FSSAI collects samples of Nestle Cerelac's baby cereals amid sugar row

Nestle India March quarter results: PAT up 27% at Rs 934 cr, revenue up 9%

Air India Express fires cabin crew members over 'premeditated' sick leave

Case registered against Cognizant, L&T, unknown govt officials for bribery

RINL seeks Andhra's intervention for supply of coal from Gangavaram Port

Lam Research plans semiconductor fabrication supply chain in India

Amazon Web Services breaks into Europe 5G networks with Telefonica deal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PepsiCo snacksPepsico IndiaPepsiConestleNestle IndiaSugar levels in foodBS Web ReportsPotato

First Published: May 09 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story