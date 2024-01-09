Home / Companies / News / PFC gets RBI nod to set up wholly-owned finance company in GIFT City

PFC gets RBI nod to set up wholly-owned finance company in GIFT City

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 6:49 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a wholly-owned finance company.

The company is planning to set up a subsidiary at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gujarat.

PFC is in receipt of the no objection letter dated January 9, 2024, from the RBI for setting up a finance company (as a wholly-owned subsidiary) at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat.

"PFC's entry into the IFSC is expected to open up new business opportunities and establish PFC's global presence," PFC said in a BSE filing.

Under the Ministry of Power, PFC is an infrastructure finance company.

Topics :GIFT CityRBIPFCfinance sector

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

