Home / Companies / News / PFC plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through public issue of NCDs

PFC plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through public issue of NCDs

Power Finance Corporation plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore via a public NCD issue, offering up to 7.30% returns and targeting retail investors

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
premium
The minimum application amount is ₹10,000, except for the zero-coupon series, where the minimum investment is one debenture
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 7:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), with a base size of ₹500 crore and a green shoe option of up to ₹4,500 crore. The issue opens on January 16 and closes on January 30, with an option for early closure or extension, in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations.
 
On December 23, 2025, PFC withdrew bond issuances totalling ₹6,000 crore after investor bids came in at yields higher than what the issuer was willing to accept. This marked the third instance in the past two months of PFC pulling back a bond issue.
 
“There was some volatility and we wanted the market to settle down before tapping it again. But the main reason to bring out a public bond is to bring this issue to retail investors, as we see it as a strong avenue to mobilise domestic funds,” said Parminder Chopra, chairman and managing director, PFC. The bond issue that was withdrawn was meant for institutional investors.
 
The NCDs are rated “CARE AAA; Stable” by CARE Ratings, “CRISIL AAA/Stable” by CRISIL Ratings, and “[ICRA] AAA (Stable)” by ICRA.
 
The issue offers multiple series with tenors of five, 10 and 15 years, including a zero-coupon option. Coupon rates across categories range from 6.85 per cent to 7.30 per cent per annum, with the highest rate applicable to retail investors opting for the 15-year annual interest series. The minimum application amount is ₹10,000, except for the zero-coupon series, where the minimum investment is one debenture.
 
PFC said that at least 75 per cent of the net proceeds from the tranche will be used for onward lending, refinancing of existing debt and debt servicing, while up to 25 per cent will be used for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the zero-coupon NCDs will be used only for onward lending.
 
Tipsons Consultancy Services, A K Capital Services, Nuvama Wealth Management, and Trust Investment Advisors are the lead managers to the issue. Beacon Trusteeship is the debenture trustee, and KFin Technologies is the registrar.
 
PFC is a government-owned non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and classified as an infrastructure finance company, with a focus on financing the power sector.
 
The company had earlier withdrawn a ₹3,000-crore, three-year bond issuance and a ₹3,500-crore, 15-year bond issuance on November 25 and December 10, respectively, due to elevated corporate bond yields.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

JP Morgan's India arm leases 2.7 lakh sq ft in Powai for ₹612 crore

Delhi HC allows Zydus to sell, mkt generic version of cancer drug nivolumab

Bhumika Realty raises ₹170 cr to fund mixed-use project in Faridabad

Suraksha Group completes 6K homes at Jaypee's stalled Wish Town projects

Maruti signs MoU with IOCL to set up service stations at fuel outlets

Topics :PFCPower Finance Corporation (PFC)Bonds

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story