PhonePe reaches 700 million users milestone amid strong fintech growth

PhonePe said its growth has been fueled by its commitment to building a seamless and secure financial services ecosystem. With a strong emphasis on speed, reliability, and user-centric design, the platform has continued to evolve in line with the needs of a rapidly digitizing India.

Commenting on the milestone, Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, said, “Crossing 700 million life-till-date registered users is a significant moment in our journey and speaks of the trust that users across the country have placed in us. What is equally exciting is the pace at which we are growing today, which reflects the increasing relevance of digital payments in everyday life. As we move forward, our focus remains on building products that are simple, secure, and accessible to all, while continuing to contribute to India’s digital economy.”