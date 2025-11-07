Swiggy board approves ₹10,000 cr fundraise to boost quick commerce

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Friday said its board has approved a plan to raise Rs 10,000 crore through public or private offerings, including qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company plans to use the funds to expand its quick commerce (qcom) operations and strengthen its balance sheet.

How does Swiggy plan to raise capital through the QIP route?

In a stock filing, Swiggy said its board has “considered and approved the raising of funds by way of public or private offerings, including through one or more tranches, by way of QIP or any other permitted modes under applicable laws of equity shares or through any other permissible mode to eligible investors for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 10,000 crore.”

QIP is a capital-raising tool that allows listed companies to raise funds from qualified institutional buyers such as mutual funds and insurance companies. Why is Swiggy planning a new fundraise now? The announcement follows Swiggy’s recent statement that it was considering additional fundraising due to increasing competition in the quick commerce segment. During an analyst call to discuss Q2FY26 results, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Rahul Bothra, said that as the sector continues to attract investments, Swiggy intends to use the new funds for growth and strategic purposes. ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto Q2 profit jumps 53% as richer product mix boosts margins “This (qcom) sector has continued to attract a lot of investments. Both new and legacy players are growing and getting investments. So, this is a conversation we want to have with the Board to raise this additional capital, which would be more towards growth as well as strategic reserves that we want to use on a going-forward basis,” Bothra said, adding that the company does not expect to raise further capital after this QIP.

How does Swiggy’s plan compare with rivals in the qcom space? Swiggy’s fundraising move comes as rivals in the instant grocery delivery market, such as Zepto and Blinkit, continue aggressive expansion and capital infusion. Last month, Zepto closed a $450-million funding round at a valuation of $7 billion, while Blinkit announced plans to expand its network to 3,000 dark stores by March 2027. Meanwhile, other players like Amazon Now, JioMart, Flipkart Minutes, and BigBasket are also expanding their footprint in the quick commerce segment. What other financial moves has Swiggy made recently? In September, Swiggy sold its entire stake in ride-hailing platform Rapido—which has also forayed into food delivery—for about Rs 2,400 crore. The transaction, expected to conclude this quarter, will further strengthen Swiggy’s cash reserves.