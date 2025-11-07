Britannia Industries bets on volume-led growth, regional expansion

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Britannia Industries is looking to drive volume-led growth by targeting specific regions, consumer-centric products, and wider distribution. The company also aims to remain price-competitive in every market it operates in.
“We are going to invest behind our key core brands as we’ve been doing,” Varun Berry, vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of Britannia Industries, told investors during the analyst conference call following the company’s quarterly results announced on Wednesday. He added that there had been a temporary setback in investments during the inflationary period.
“But now, we are very clear — we’re going to double down and make sure that the extremely salient brands that we have, we nurture them as we go forward,” Berry said.
How did Britannia perform in the September quarter?
The Bengaluru-based biscuit maker reported a consolidated net profit growth of 23.1 per cent in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26) at Rs 654 crore compared with the same period last year.
The company’s revenue grew 3.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,841 crore in Q2FY26, while profit before interest, tax, and depreciation rose 21.5 per cent to Rs 1,003 crore.
What changes is Britannia making to its product portfolio?
Berry told investors that the company is undertaking product restages for certain brands to maintain relevance and freshness in the market.
Discussing the impact of GST and demand, he said that by the end of October, 65 per cent of Britannia’s portfolio had seen a grammage increase. By mid-November, the entire portfolio is expected to reflect updated grammages and revised pricing due to GST changes.
“We are seeing a very positive impact of this, and we are hoping that as we go forward, this will only become better,” he said.
What is Britannia’s outlook on demand and growth?
Berry expressed optimism about the sector’s outlook, citing improving consumer sentiment and strong demand for packaged foods.
“I would certainly think that we should be looking at getting to double digits in due course because there seems to be a very positive sentiment around consumer goods and especially foods. So, I do think this is our moment, and it will definitely bring us the kind of growth that we’ve been missing for some time,” he added.