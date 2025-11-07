Britannia Industries bets on volume-led growth, regional expansion

Britannia Industries is looking to drive volume-led growth by targeting specific regions, consumer-centric products, and wider distribution. The company also aims to remain price-competitive in every market it operates in.

“We are going to invest behind our key core brands as we’ve been doing,” Varun Berry, vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of Britannia Industries, told investors during the analyst conference call following the company’s quarterly results announced on Wednesday. He added that there had been a temporary setback in investments during the inflationary period.

“But now, we are very clear — we’re going to double down and make sure that the extremely salient brands that we have, we nurture them as we go forward,” Berry said.

How did Britannia perform in the September quarter? The Bengaluru-based biscuit maker reported a consolidated net profit growth of 23.1 per cent in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26) at Rs 654 crore compared with the same period last year. The company’s revenue grew 3.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,841 crore in Q2FY26, while profit before interest, tax, and depreciation rose 21.5 per cent to Rs 1,003 crore. What changes is Britannia making to its product portfolio? Berry told investors that the company is undertaking product restages for certain brands to maintain relevance and freshness in the market.