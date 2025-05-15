Burberry to cut 1/5 of its workforce globally as profits plunge, costs rise

British luxury brand Burberry has announced plans to cut around 1,700 jobs globally by 2027 in a sweeping cost-cutting move following a dramatic fall in profits. The decision includes shutting down the entire night shift at its trench coat factory in Castleford, Yorkshire, which could affect about 170 skilled workers, reported The Guardian.
The company made the announcement on Wednesday after reporting a 117 per cent drop in annual pre-tax profits, recording a £66 million loss — a sharp fall from £383 million in profit the previous year. Burberry’s troubles mirror a wider slowdown in the global luxury fashion market.
The job cuts are part of a new plan to save £60 million, and they could impact nearly a fifth of Burberry's 9,300-strong global workforce.
Chief Executive Joshua Schulman said the majority of the reductions will be at head office locations globally, particularly in London, while some roles will be affected in retail stores through rota reorganisation. He also confirmed that no major store closures are planned.
One of the most affected sites will be the historic Castleford trench coat factory, where the night shift will be removed. The move, which affects around 170 jobs, will be implemented before a major investment is made in the site later this year, according to Schulman.
“For a long time we have had overcapacity at that facility and that’s simply not sustainable at this point,” Schulman said. “We are making this change to safeguard our UK manufacturing and will be making a significant investment in renovating the Victorian factory [later this financial year].”
Burberry, known globally for its signature trench coats, has faced ongoing challenges — from weak demand in luxury fashion to brand instability caused by frequent changes in creative leadership. Schulman, who joined as CEO last year after leading Coach in the US, was brought in to revive the company’s fortunes.
One role that remains secure is that of Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, whose position had been considered vulnerable under the new leadership.
“I couldn’t be happier with the progress our team is making,” said Schulman. “Daniel’s latest collection is an extraordinary expression of timeless British luxury and all of us are very excited about what is to come.”
Wednesday’s announcement follows a previous £40 million cost-saving plan announced in November. Investors responded positively to the latest move, with Burberry shares rising by 17 per cent on the London Stock Exchange after the update.
The company is now focusing on moving from what Schulman called “modern British luxury” to a more timeless, sustainable version of the brand — an effort many in the industry will be watching closely.