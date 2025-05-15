Govt notice to Amazon, Flipkart over sale of Pakistani flags, merchandise

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to several major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart , over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. The action follows growing concerns over the availability of such items on Indian online marketplaces.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi called the sale of Pakistani merchandise on Indian platforms "insensitive" and said it violated national sentiment. He announced that the ministry had directed all concerned platforms to immediately remove the listings.

In a post on X, he said, "The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws."

CAIT raises red flag over online listings

The consumer authority's action was prompted by a letter from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi. CAIT flagged the sale of Pakistani flags and merchandise such as mugs and T-shirts bearing Pakistan’s national symbols on leading platforms, news agency ANI reported.

BC Bhartia, National President of CAIT, wrote, "I write to express my deep concern over a matter that strikes at the very core of our national sentiment and sovereignty. It has come to light that Pakistani flags, logo-bearing mugs, and T-shirts are being openly sold on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart." ALSO READ: India declares Pakistani official persona non grata, given 24 hrs to leave BC Bhartia, National President of CAIT, wrote, "I write to express my deep concern over a matter that strikes at the very core of our national sentiment and sovereignty. It has come to light that Pakistani flags, logo-bearing mugs, and T-shirts are being openly sold on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart."

Bhartia also referred to the ongoing Bhartia also referred to the ongoing Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack — while criticising the e-commerce platforms.

"This disturbing situation unfolds even as our valiant armed forces are actively engaged in Operation Sindoor — a mission of critical national importance against Pakistan," he said.

The letter further stated, "Such actions by e-commerce platforms reflect a blatant disregard for the dignity of our armed forces, the sovereignty of India, and the emotions of every patriotic Indian citizen.

"This is not merely an oversight. It is a grave matter that risks undermining national unity and poses a potential threat to our internal harmony and security."