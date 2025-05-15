Eternal leases over 84,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery aggregator Zomato , has leased about 84,157 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.34 crore, according to lease-related documents reviewed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The company has leased office units numbered from one to six on the seventh floor of R Square—a commercial building developed by Mumbai-based builder Runwal Realty in J B Nagar, Andheri (East)—a sought-after commercial and residential area in Mumbai.

The space has been leased for 60 months, or five years, with a 15 per cent rent escalation after 36 months. The company has paid a security deposit of about Rs 8.1 crore.

According to the lease document, Eternal, which operates various businesses including quick commerce, food and beverage delivery, and ticketing services via multiple online platforms, has leased the space to serve its purpose of permitted businesses.

The transaction was registered with the relevant government authorities on 9 May 2025, while the lease commenced on 1 May 2025, at the starting monthly rent of Rs 160 per square foot.

The fit-out period is 150 days from the date of licence commencement. A fit-out period is a pre-decided timeline within which a tenant officially begins operations in the leased space and is allowed to modify the interiors of the leased premises.

Along with the leased office premises, Eternal will get parking space for 57 cars, according to transaction-related documents.

Eternal leased the space from Histyle Retail, a Mumbai-based firm involved in real estate activities with its own or leased property. The lock-in period for the transaction is 60 months for the licensor (Histyle Retail) and 36 months for the licensee (Eternal).

Additionally, Eternal will be paying the common area maintenance (CAM) charges of Rs 18 per sq ft of the chargeable area.