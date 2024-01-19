Home / Companies / News / PM Modi inaugurates Boeing's global engineering and tech centre campus

PM Modi inaugurates Boeing's global engineering and tech centre campus

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the US

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the US.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, according to official sources.

Also Read

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Growth fundamentals of aviation sector strong, no slowdown: Boeing India

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Boeing questioned again about 737 Max plane after window, fuselage blowout

Supreme Industries Q3 results: Profit rises 22% to Rs 256.17 crore

Dairy firm Hatsun Agro's Q3 profit rises 24%, slowest in three quarters

Real estate firm Puravankara says plans expansion in West, South India

PepsiCo India appoints marketing chief Jagrut Kotecha as new CEO

Hyundai completes Talegaon plant acquisition, to invest Rs 6,000 cr in Maha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBoeingTechnologyAviationflights

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story