CIL intensifies critical mineral push with fresh bids, global focus

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is stepping up efforts to secure access to critical minerals, both domestically and overseas, as part of its ongoing diversification strategy. The state-run miner, which has already emerged as a preferred bidder for two graphite blocks, is now preparing to participate in the ongoing sixth tranche of critical mineral auctions being conducted by the Mines Ministry.

“Mineral-rich countries including Australia, Argentina, Chile, and other regions with potential for critical minerals are being scouted,” the company told Business Standard. On the domestic front, it plans to take part in the current round of auctions. “CIL will participate in any upcoming critical mineral auctions and is also exploring partnerships with a focus on supporting the country’s transition towards clean energy and self-reliance in critical minerals,” the company said.

Focus on clean energy minerals CIL’s overseas focus remains on resources such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements — key inputs for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. Each of these potential projects, it said, is undergoing a “multi-stage due diligence” process before any investment or acquisition decision is made. “Such discussions and evaluations are protected by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to maintain confidentiality,” the company added. So far, CIL has been declared the preferred bidder for two domestic graphite blocks — the Khattali Chhoti Graphite block in Madhya Pradesh and the Oranga-Revatipur Graphite and Vanadium block in Chhattisgarh. The Centre has auctioned 34 critical mineral blocks across five tranches so far, while the sixth tranche has placed 23 blocks on offer.

Global race to secure mineral supply chains Globally, the race to secure access to critical minerals has intensified as countries seek to reduce dependence on China, which dominates production and processing capacity for most of these materials. Recently, China imposed curbs on the export of rare earth elements. India, through its participation in the Minerals Security Partnership and bilateral collaborations, is seeking to strengthen its position in critical mineral supply chains. Collaboration with KABIL and government agencies CIL said it is working in close coordination with Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) — a joint venture between National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd — as well as other government agencies to identify and evaluate overseas critical mineral assets. “The collaboration is aimed at leveraging institutional expertise and ensuring alignment with India’s critical mineral security strategy,” it added.