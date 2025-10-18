Home / Companies / News / PNB Q2 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹4,904 cr on improved asset quality

PNB Q2 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹4,904 cr on improved asset quality

Total income in the second quarter was at ₹36,214 crore and ₹73,445 crore in H1FY26, clocking a YoY growth of 5.1% and 10.3%, respectively

Punjab National Bank PNB
The bank further said its savings deposits increased to Rs 5,08,964 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.2 per cent, while current deposits increased to Rs 74,215 crore, an increase of 9 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab National Bank on Saturday reported 14 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,904 crore for September quarter FY26.

It had logged a profit of Rs 4,303 crore in the year-ago period, the state-owned lender said in a BSE filing.

Operating profit in July-September was at Rs 7,227 crore and Rs 14,308 crore in April-September (H1) FY26, recording a growth of 5.46 per cent and 6.51 per cent, respectively on year-on-year basis.

Total income in the second quarter was at Rs 36,214 crore and Rs 73,445 crore in H1FY26, clocking a YoY growth of 5.1 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively.

Bank's net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 21,047 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 20,993 crore in H1FY25, showing an improvement of 0.26 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Gross NPA ratio improved by 103 basis points to 3.45 per cent as on September 2025 from 4.48 per cent a year ago. Net NPA ratio improved by 10 basis points to 0.36 per cent from 0.46 per cent as on September 2024.

The bank further said its savings deposits increased to Rs 5,08,964 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.2 per cent, while current deposits increased to Rs 74,215 crore, an increase of 9 per cent.

It also informed that business per employee improved to Rs 27.62 crore as on September 2025 from Rs 25.26 crore a year ago. Business per branch bettered to Rs 263.06 crore from Rs 240.72 crore.

According to the filing, Punjab National Bank's global business grew 10.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,86,673 crore as on September 2025 from Rs 25,20,246 crore a year ago.

Global deposits registered a growth of 10.9 per cent to Rs 16,17,080 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Q2 results: Profit up 10% at ₹19,610 cr as asset quality improves

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams IndiGo's food menu, sparks debate

Dixon Technologies Q2 results: Net profit jumps 86% to ₹746 crore

Mahindra, Embraer to introduce C-390 Millennium military aircraft in India

Premium

Rapido cofounder: Subscription model has halved customer acquisition cost

Topics :Company NewsPNBQ2 results

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story