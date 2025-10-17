Dixon Technologies Q2 results: Net profit jumps 86% to ₹746 crore

Electronics manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies has posted an 81 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 745.7 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 411.7 crore in the same period a year ago.
The revenue from operations of the company grew by 28.7 per cent to Rs 14,855 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 11,534 crore in the September 2024 quarter.
The mobile devices manufacturing division of the company contributed 90 per cent of revenue during the reported quarter, while 6 per cent came from the consumer electronics and appliances division.
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company has approved the grant of 7,000 number of stock options to the employees of the Company, its Subsidiary company(ies) and Joint Venture Company(ies) from time to time in one or more tranches.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
