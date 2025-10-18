Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank Q2 results: Profit up 10% at ₹19,610 cr as asset quality improves

The bank's overall income rose to ₹91,040 crore as against ₹85,499 crore in the year-ago period, and ₹99,200 crore in the preceding June quarter

HDFC Bank

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 10 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for September quarter at Rs 19,610.67 crore.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's net rose 10.82 per cent to Rs 18,641.28 crore for the July-September period.

The bank's overall income rose to Rs 91,040 crore as against Rs 85,499 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 99,200 crore in the preceding June quarter.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.24 per cent as of September from 1.40 per cent three months ago and 1.36 per cent in the year-ago period.

Overall provisions increased to Rs 3,500 crore from Rs 2,700 crore in the year-ago period, but was much lower than Rs 14,441 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Company NewsHDFC BankQ2 results

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

