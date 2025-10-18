Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams IndiGo's food menu, sparks debate

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticised IndiGo’s “Stretch” menu, calling it unappetising and tasteless, and sparking a debate online. In an X post, she wrote, “This is what IndiGo calls gourmet cuisine for the Stretch passengers! I prefer their regular items! Oberoi should introspect on this menu—please conduct a customer survey, and I bet it will get 100 per cent negative responses.”

Will refine our offerings: IndiGo

ALSO READ: IndiGo to start direct flights from Delhi to China's Guangzhou from Nov 10 IndiGo thanked her for sharing feedback and noted that customer opinions help them improve. Responding to her comment, IndiGo said, "Dear Ma’am, thank you for taking a moment to speak with us. We’re delighted to know that you enjoyed the overall Stretch experience. We truly appreciate your thoughts on our menu; feedback like yours helps us evolve."

The airline ensured that it would enhance the offerings. "At IndiGo, we remain committed to offering the best possible experience to our valued customers. Rest assured, we’ll work closely with our partner, the Oberoi, to further refine our offerings and make your future journeys with us even more delightful," it said. Users mock the menu The post drew a range of responses from social media users, with several people agreeing with Mazumdar-Shaw. One user mocked the offerings, saying, “IndiGo’s Stretch: where German lentils meet beetroot galouti, and your wallet stretches further than legroom… believing ‘gourmet’ belongs on this menu is the real stretch.”