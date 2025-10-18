Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams IndiGo's food menu, sparks debate

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticised IndiGo’s “Stretch” menu, calling it unappetising and tasteless, and sparking a debate online. In an X post, she wrote, “This is what IndiGo calls gourmet cuisine for the Stretch passengers! I prefer their regular items! Oberoi should introspect on this menu—please conduct a customer survey, and I bet it will get 100 per cent negative responses.”
Will refine our offerings: IndiGo
IndiGo thanked her for sharing feedback and noted that customer opinions help them improve. Responding to her comment, IndiGo said, "Dear Ma’am, thank you for taking a moment to speak with us. We’re delighted to know that you enjoyed the overall Stretch experience. We truly appreciate your thoughts on our menu; feedback like yours helps us evolve."
The airline ensured that it would enhance the offerings. "At IndiGo, we remain committed to offering the best possible experience to our valued customers. Rest assured, we’ll work closely with our partner, the Oberoi, to further refine our offerings and make your future journeys with us even more delightful," it said.
Users mock the menu
The post drew a range of responses from social media users, with several people agreeing with Mazumdar-Shaw. One user mocked the offerings, saying, “IndiGo’s Stretch: where German lentils meet beetroot galouti, and your wallet stretches further than legroom… believing ‘gourmet’ belongs on this menu is the real stretch.”
Another user suggested a simpler, Indian-style meal such as upma, poha, lemon rice, roti, dal, or paratha. "Indigo is an airline. They have no connection to the 'ground feedback'. Who wants this food? A good upma, poha, lemon rice, roti, dal, paratha, or even sambar rice would do. Just because it is business, the menu need not sound high-end! Let us have a decent 'Bharatiya' meal," he wrote.
'Menu tasteless and cold'
Even Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi agreed, calling the menu “tasteless, cold and unappetising.”
At the same time, several users defended the airline, noting that IndiGo remains reliable and punctual. One wrote, “Agreed on the food menu, but they are the best on-time airline. Let’s give credit where it’s due.”
