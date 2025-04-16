Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why Policybazaar, Paisabazaar parent PB Fintech stock is in demand today?

Why Policybazaar, Paisabazaar parent PB Fintech stock is in demand today?

On March 20, 2024, the company's board approved the incorporation of PB Pay Private Limited to carry on the business of payment aggregator, as may be permitted by the RBI

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PB Fintech, operator Policybazaar, shares gained 4.1 per cent on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,688.65 per share on BSE. The stock rallied after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave a nod  to the company's arm PB Pay to operate as an online payment aggregator.
 
Around 11:28 AM, PB Fintech share price was up 1.32 per cent at ₹1,643 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 76,726.43. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹75,455.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,254.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,160.45 per share. 
 
 
"We are pleased to inform that RBI has granted an In-Principle authorisation to PB Pay to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 vide its letter no. CO. DPSS.AUTH.No. S48/02.27.004/2025-26 dated April 15, 2025," the filing read.   ALSO READ | IndusInd Bank up 13% in 3 days as PwC pegs lower impact in derivative biz
 
It added: The in-principle authorisation is however subject to adherence to the guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways dated March 17, 2020 (as updated from time to time) (PA-PG Guidelines) and the clarifications issued by RBI regarding the aforementioned guidelines on March 31, 2021. 
 
On March 20, 2024, the company's board approved the incorporation of PB Pay Private Limited to carry on the business of payment aggregator, as may be permitted by the RBI, by facilitating merchants with offline and digital payment acceptance infrastructure or both.

Also Read

PremiumInsurance, irdai

Term insurance for self-employed: Besides securing family, cover biz debt

life insurance

What are the best term insurance premiums available for professionals?

Purchasing Health Insurance

What are the best health insurance premium rates for young women?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

PB Fintech shares rise 5%; Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades to 'Add'

policybazaar

PB Fintech slips 10% in 2 days, hits 8-mth low; tanks 41% from January high

 
On April 9, 2024, PB Pay Private Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary of PB Fintech. 
 
PB Fintech operates India's largest online insurance marketplace - Policybazaar - its key business segment, which has a 93 per cent market share. It also distributes credit online and insurance through offline channels.  ALSO READ | HDFC Bank hits new high, how much more can the stock rally? Find out here
 
It is an integrated online marketing and consulting company and is in the business of rendering online marketing and information technology consulting/ support services largely for the financial service industry including insurance. In 2014, the company launched Paisabazaar with the goal to transform how Indians access personal credit by accentuating ease convenience, and transparency in selecting a variety of personal loans and credit cards. 
 
In the past one year, PB Fintech shares have gained 31 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

Trump tariff rollback, US smartphone import tariffs, India China iPhone exports, Apple iPhone assembly India, US Customs tariff exemption, India mobile exports US, China fentanyl trade tariffs, Apple Inc export markets, zero duty mobile exports India

Jefferies bullish on ports; Picks JSW Infra over Adani amid tariff tensions

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; small, midcaps gain; metal, auto, IT, oil drag

swiggy, delivery

Here is why Swiggy shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, April 16

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

ICICI Prudential jumps 6% after reporting Q4FY25 results, declares dividend

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank up 13% in 3 days as PwC pegs lower impact in derivative biz

Topics : Policybazaar Paisa Bazaar Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECBSE Board Result 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon