Power Grid raises borrowing limit to ₹2.2 trillion, board approves plan

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said its board has approved the proposal to raise its borrowing limit to ₹2.2 lakh crore from ₹1.8 lakh crore.

The board, in its meeting held on Friday, also approved the proposal of raising foreign currency funds through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) up to USD five hundred million ($500 million) from Bank of Baroda, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the regulatory filing, the board approved a proposal for the enhancement of borrowing limits from ₹1,80,000 crore to ₹2,20,000 crore, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).