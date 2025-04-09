Prestige Group announces residential launches with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr

Bengaluru-headquartered real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects Limited announced a series of residential launches in the fourth quarter of FY25, with a cumulative Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 16,133.8 crore, according to the company.

The Group’s launches spanned key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, covering a total developable area of 14.03 million square feet and comprising 4,548 units.

“We are pleased with the enthusiastic response our Q4 launches have received across geographies and customer segments. While the year posed certain challenges on the approvals front, we made every effort to navigate them responsibly and bring these diverse offerings to market. The success of these launches reflects our team’s resilience, the strength of our product, and the enduring trust that customers place in the Prestige name,” said Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group.

The developer is looking to build on this momentum with a robust pipeline of launches planned across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai in the coming months.

Despite major project launches occurring later in the quarter, Prestige reported strong sales momentum, which contributed significantly to its quarterly performance.