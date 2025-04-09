Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Aerostructures to make fuselage for Airbus H130 choppers in India

The company and Airbus have entered into a contract for making the fuselage for H130 helicopters, and the first fuselage is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027

Mahindra
Mahindra Aerostructures is a part of the diversified Mahindra & Mahindra group (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Mahindra Aerostructures, part of the diversified Mahindra & Mahindra group, will manufacture the fuselage for Airbus H130 helicopters in India.

The company and Airbus have entered into a contract for making the fuselage for H130 helicopters, and the first fuselage is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

At a function to mark the signing of the contract in the national capital on Wednesday, Rmi Maillard as President of Airbus India and Managing Director of the South Asia region, said Airbus will continue to invest in India.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said there is a huge demand in the sector and emphasised the need for boosting the country's manufacturing ecosystem in order to start making aircraft in India.

"India is destined to become global aviation hub," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MahindraMahindra & MahindraMahindra Group

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

