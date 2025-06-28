Prestige Group, Chennai-based realtor form JV to develop ₹1,600 cr project

Prestige Group and Arihant Foundations and Housing Ltd will jointly develop a 3.5-acre residential project in Chennai with a revenue potential of more than Rs 1,600 crore.
According to a regulatory filing, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Arihant Foundations and Housing Ltd have formed a joint venture to buy 3.48-acre land in Velachery, Chennai from Rane (Madras) Ltd.
The acquisition will be undertaken through JV entity Canopy Living LLP.
"The land is earmarked for the development of premium residential dwellings with a total development potential of approximately 7.5 lakh square feet and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 1,600 crore," the filing said.
On Friday, Rane (Madras) Ltd informed that it has sold a 3.48-acre land parcel in Velachery, Chennai to the JV firm for Rs 361 crore.
The land deal was facilitated by real estate consultant CBRE.
Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, "Chennai continues to be an integral part of our national expansion strategy, and this upcoming acquisition in Velachery marks another step in our journey to deliver landmark residential developments." "Our partnership with Arihant in the region reflects a shared vision to develop high-quality, thoughtfully designed communities that resonate with evolving urban lifestyles," he said.
Bengaluru-based Prestige Group has delivered 302 projects spanning 193 million square feet and has a pipeline of 130 projects across 203 million square feet.
Arihant Foundations and Housing Ltd is a Chennai-based real estate developer with over four decades of experience and a delivery track record of more than 25 million square feet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app