Home / Companies / News / Bangladesh pays $384 mn to Adani Power to clear major portion of power dues

Bangladesh pays $384 mn to Adani Power to clear major portion of power dues

Bangladesh has faced difficulties meeting payments under a 2017 deal, as rising import costs from the Russia-Ukraine war and internal political unrest have strained its finances since 2022

Adani Power
Adani has reportedly agreed to waive late payment surcharge (LPS) for January-June period, amounting to about $20 million | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bangladesh paid $384 million to Adani Power in June, significantly reducing its outstanding dues under a power supply agreement with the Indian firm, according to sources.

In June (till June 27), Bangladesh has paid $384 million of the committed $437 million to be paid during the month, two sources aware of the matter said.

This would clear Bangladesh's "admitted" claims till March 31.

With this, Adani's "claimed" dues, while still substantial, will come down to around $500 million (assuming Bangladesh meets its month-end commitment), they said.

Bangladesh has struggled to meet its payment obligations under the 2017 deal, as rising import costs following the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022 and domestic political turmoil - which led to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina - strained the country's finances.

As a result, Adani had halved supply last year and full supplies were resumed in March 2025 after the country's monthly payments started covering some of the dues.

With the latest payments, Bangladesh has paid nearly $1.5 billion of the roughly $2 billion total billed amount.

Adani has reportedly agreed to waive late payment surcharge (LPS) for January-June period, amounting to about $20 million, if Bangladesh keeps its payment commitment.

Sources said both parties are engaged in discussion to resolve some issues related to coal cost and plant capacity calculations. These are the key reasons behind the difference between "claimed" and "admitted" dues.

When contacted, an Adani Power spokesperson confirmed the payments but didn't share details on "claimed" and "agreed" dues stating these discussions are private.

The 2017 power supply deal between Adani Power and Bangladesh had come in for scrutiny after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government last year. Interim government, led by Nobel Peace prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, called for the formation of a high-level committee, comprising energy and legal experts, to re-examine the power purchase agreement (PPA).

Under the 2017 deal, Adani Power's Godda power plant in Jharkhand was to supply 100 per cent of the electricity generated from burning coal, to Bangladesh for a period of 25 years.

After payment defaults, Adani had cut supplies by half in November 2024. It restored full electricity supply, which is around 1,600 MW, in March after the country reduced liabilities.

Bangladesh stepped up repayments from July last year, clearing monthly dues. This came after the country suffered from increased power shortages in rural areas.

Bangladesh has been struggling to generate sufficient dollar revenues to cover the cost of essential imports such as electricity, coal, and oil. Its foreign currency reserves declined amid months of student-led protests and political unrest, which culminated in the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

The interim government that succeeded her sought an additional $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on top of the existing $4.7 billion bailout package.

Adani's power deal with Bangladesh was one of the many under Sheikh Hasina, which the current interim government has called opaque. Besides Adani Power, other Indian state-owned firms also sell power to Bangladesh, including NTPC and PTC India Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Starlink set to receive final regulatory approval for India market launch

Patna-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Ranchi due to deflated tyre: Official

Premium

DHL Express top-line is growing at 12% CAGR in India: SVP-South Asia

HDFC MF buys ₹137 crore stake in Sundram Fasteners via open market deal

Premium

BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officials

Topics :Adani GroupAdani Adani PowerBangladesh

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story