Prosus, Accel pick six startups for Atoms X deep-tech LeapTech cohort

Ashutosh Sharma, head of India ecosystem at Prosus, said Prosus brings global scale, operating know-how, and patient capital to this partnership. “Our role alongside Accel is to clear the path—whether that’s capital, global networks, or operational muscle—so these founders can think in decades, not quarters,” said Sharma. “Through Prosus Ventures, our ambition is to turn breakthrough technology into everyday reality at population scale. Atoms X is how we bring that belief to Day Zero.”

The inaugural Atoms X cohort includes Praan, which is building full-stack air infrastructure to improve indoor air quality through purification, sensing and automated environmental control. Qosmic is developing optical communication systems for high-speed data transfer between satellites and Earth. Dognosis is working on cancer detection using breath analysis with canine olfaction, robotics and AI. Ethereal Exploration Guild is building reusable orbital launch vehicles to reduce launch costs and increase frequency. Ferra is developing a home-based strength training system focused on healthy ageing. One startup in the cohort remains in stealth and is working on brain-computer interface technology.