Byju's making up shortfall to India state pension fund



India's Employees Provident Fund Organisation observed a shortfall in Indian edtech startup Byju's from August last year to May 2023, labour ministry sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Prosus had downsized the value of its 9.6% stake in Byju's to around $493 million in the financial year ended March 31, the report added. Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV has slashed the valuation of Indian edtech startup Byju's to $5.1 billion, according to a TechCrunch report.



They said the remaining balance of Rs 3.43 crore would be deposited within a couple of days. The company deposited Rs 123 crore ($15.01 million) after the EPFO issued a direction, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Byju's is in advanced talks with prospective new shareholders for a $1 billion fundraising round in an attempt to sidestep a revolt by some investors, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.



Byju's seeks to close a round within two weeks, according to the report. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment. The education startup is offering benefits to the potential investors, including preferential treatment in the case of liquidation, the report said, adding that none of its existing shareholders have a so-called liquidation preference.

The report comes days after representatives of three global investors - Peak XV, Prosus NV and the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative - stepped down from the company without publicly citing reasons, and auditor Deloitte said it was severing ties with the startup over its "long-delayed" financial statements for the year ended March 2022.