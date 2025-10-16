Home / Companies / News / Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹295 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹295 crore

The board in its meeting on Thursday also approved raising funds of ₹3,000 crore in the form of long-term infrastructure bonds in one or more tranches by March 2027

Punjab & Sind Bank
In a regulatory filing, PSB said its board has approved raising capital in one or more tranches by March 2027 aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore. This consist of raising Rs 3,000 crore through QIP/FPO/rights issue, and Rs 2,000 crore by way of bonds. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Thursday reported a 29.5 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 295 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
 
The bank had a net profit of Rs 240 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.
 
In a regulatory filing, PSB said its board has approved raising capital in one or more tranches by March 2027 aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore. This consist of raising Rs 3,000 crore through QIP/FPO/rights issue, and Rs 2,000 crore by way of bonds.
 
The board in its meeting on Thursday also approved raising funds of Rs 3,000 crore in the form of long-term infrastructure bonds in one or more tranches by March 2027.
 
As per the quarterly results approved by PSB board, interest income rose to Rs 2,999 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 2,739 crore in the same quarter of FY25.
 
Gross Non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.92 per cent of loans in Q2, from 4.21 per cent in Q2 of FY25.
 
Shares of PSB closed at Rs 30.22 apiece, up 0.23 per cent from previous close on BSE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eternal to set up subsidiary Eternal Foundation to focus on charity

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

Kalpataru Q2 sales bookings rise 19% to ₹1,329 cr on strong housing demand

Eternal Q2 results: Profit falls 63% to ₹65 cr, revenue surges 183%

Ola Electric enters $12 bn energy storage market with home batteries

Topics :Company NewsPunjab & Sind BankQ2 resultsBanks

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story