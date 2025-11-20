Toyota Kirloskar, Maharashtra to set up 45 ITI automotive training labs

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maharashtra's Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) on Thursday signed an agreement to establish well-equipped laboratories in 45 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state to strengthen automotive skills training.
The agreement was signed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor senior vice-president Vikram Gulati and DVET director Madhavi Sardeshmukh at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in the presence of Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Speaking on the occasion, Lodha said the agreement would enhance training quality and create employment opportunities for students. "This partnership will offer world-class training and open global job prospects for our youth," he said. As part of the agreement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set up advanced laboratories for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) technician courses in 45 ITIs and train instructors appointed to these facilities.
The initiative is expected to benefit around 8,000 ITI students, a statement issued by Lodha said.
Gulati said that over the next five years, the company will support the establishment of state-of-the-art LMV labs and conduct specialised training programmes for instructors. The company will begin on-ground work within two months, and 13 labs will be operational by March 2026 in the first phase.
"The remaining labs will be launched in two subsequent phases," he said. Lodha said the state's skill department is implementing several innovative initiatives for ITI students and that improved training standards will help them access global job markets. The collaboration with industry groups is essential for creating skilled and employable manpower through ITIs, noting that more employment-oriented agreements will follow, the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app