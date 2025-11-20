Toyota Kirloskar, Maharashtra to set up 45 ITI automotive training labs

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maharashtra's Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) on Thursday signed an agreement to establish well-equipped laboratories in 45 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state to strengthen automotive skills training.

The agreement was signed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor senior vice-president Vikram Gulati and DVET director Madhavi Sardeshmukh at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in the presence of Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Speaking on the occasion, Lodha said the agreement would enhance training quality and create employment opportunities for students. "This partnership will offer world-class training and open global job prospects for our youth," he said. As part of the agreement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set up advanced laboratories for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) technician courses in 45 ITIs and train instructors appointed to these facilities.