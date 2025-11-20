Home / Companies / News / Toyota Kirloskar, Maharashtra to set up 45 ITI automotive training labs

Toyota Kirloskar, Maharashtra to set up 45 ITI automotive training labs

The initiative is expected to benefit around 8,000 ITI students, a statement issued by Lodha said

Toyota
The agreement was signed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor senior vice-president Vikram Gulati and DVET director Madhavi Sardeshmukh at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in the presence of Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maharashtra's Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) on Thursday signed an agreement to establish well-equipped laboratories in 45 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state to strengthen automotive skills training.

The agreement was signed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor senior vice-president Vikram Gulati and DVET director Madhavi Sardeshmukh at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in the presence of Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Speaking on the occasion, Lodha said the agreement would enhance training quality and create employment opportunities for students. "This partnership will offer world-class training and open global job prospects for our youth," he said. As part of the agreement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set up advanced laboratories for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) technician courses in 45 ITIs and train instructors appointed to these facilities.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 8,000 ITI students, a statement issued by Lodha said.

Gulati said that over the next five years, the company will support the establishment of state-of-the-art LMV labs and conduct specialised training programmes for instructors. The company will begin on-ground work within two months, and 13 labs will be operational by March 2026 in the first phase.

"The remaining labs will be launched in two subsequent phases," he said. Lodha said the state's skill department is implementing several innovative initiatives for ITI students and that improved training standards will help them access global job markets. The collaboration with industry groups is essential for creating skilled and employable manpower through ITIs, noting that more employment-oriented agreements will follow, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TPG to pump $1 billion into TCS data centre business HyperVault

Premium

Court proceedings won't affect IHC's investment plans: Sammaan MD & CEO

Paytm nears pre-curbs UPI levels, still playing catch-up on market share

Fighting the fraud: Google plans to roll out anti-spam pop-ups soon

RIL stops importing Russian crude oil for export-oriented SEZ refinery

Topics :Company NewsToyota Kirloskar Motor Maharashtra

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story