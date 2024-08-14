Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ola Electric Mobility, Cosco India, Bajaj Healthcare, and Reliance Infrastructure, are among over 400 companies that will release their financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday. These earning reports will provide valuable insight into the health of various sectors in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.

Companies to post Q1 results on Aug 14



Other companies set to announce their quarterly earnings for Q1FY25 are Aarti Drugs, AGI Infra, Asian Hotels, Asian Food Products, Asia Pack, Asian Star, Asinpet, Bajaj Healthcare, Balkrishna Paper Mills, BL Kashyap, BLB, Bloom Industries, BLS International Services, BMB Music & Magnetics, Bodal Chemicals, Bonlon Industries, Boro Industries, BPL, Brawn Biotech, Cinevista, Cistro Telelink, Citurgia Biochemicals, Clio Infotech, CNO Petro, Coast Corporation, Coffee Day Enterprises, Commex Technology, Computech International, Confidence Petroleum India, Container Corporation, Conticon India, Coral Laboratories, Cosco India, CPL, Goodyear India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Goyal Associates, Green Power, Growington Ventures, Hindustan Composite, Hindustan National Glass & Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Tin Works, Hira Automobiles, Hisar Spinning Mills, Hittco Tools, HMA Agro Industries, HMT, HPIL, Harmony Capital Services, Kirloskar Industries, Kitex Garments, KK Fincorp, KMF Builders, KNR Constructions, Kobo Biotech, Konark Synthetic, and Kotic.

Aug 13 Q1FY25 earnings highlights

Vedanta is set to offload a 2.6 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc through an offer for sale via stock exchanges, a significant development in the metals sector.



Hero MotoCorp reported a remarkable 47.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,032 crore in Q1 FY25. The company attributes this surge primarily to the recovery in the 110-125 cc motorcycle segment, following the successful launch of its Xtreme model, coupled with strong demand for its electric scooter, Vida. Hero MotoCorp’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 10,435.6 crore, reflecting a 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth.



Hindalco Industries saw a 25.26 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 3,074 crore for





ALSO READ: Hindalco Q1 profit surges 25%; Ananya, Aryaman Birla on company' s board Q1FY25, up from Rs 2,454 crore in the same quarter the previous year. This profit increase was supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions, operational efficiencies, and reduced input costs. The company’s revenue from operations rose by 7.59 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 57,013 crore for the quarter ending on June 30, 2024.

Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, reported a 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit, which rose to Rs 13.6 crore in the first quarter of FY25. This is a significant improvement compared to Rs 9.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24. However, the net profit fell short of analysts' expectations, with Bloomberg tracking estimates that had anticipated a figure of Rs 19 crore. The company’s revenue for the April-June quarter saw a modest 4.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase, reaching Rs 1,746.1 crore, in line with market expectations.



Investors and analysts will closely monitor these results as they provide critical insights into the performance and strategic direction of these companies in the months ahead.