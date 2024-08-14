Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ola Electric Mobility, Cosco India, Bajaj Healthcare, and Reliance Infrastructure, are among over 400 companies that will release their financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday. These earning reports will provide valuable insight into the health of various sectors in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.
Other companies set to announce their quarterly earnings for Q1FY25 are Aarti Drugs, AGI Infra, Asian Hotels, Asian Food Products, Asia Pack, Asian Star, Asinpet, Bajaj Healthcare, Balkrishna Paper Mills, BL Kashyap, BLB, Bloom Industries, BLS International Services, BMB Music & Magnetics, Bodal Chemicals, Bonlon Industries, Boro Industries, BPL, Brawn Biotech, Cinevista, Cistro Telelink, Citurgia Biochemicals, Clio Infotech, CNO Petro, Coast Corporation, Coffee Day Enterprises, Commex Technology, Computech International, Confidence Petroleum India, Container Corporation, Conticon India, Coral Laboratories, Cosco India, CPL, Goodyear India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Goyal Associates, Green Power, Growington Ventures, Hindustan Composite, Hindustan National Glass & Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Tin Works, Hira Automobiles, Hisar Spinning Mills, Hittco Tools, HMA Agro Industries, HMT, HPIL, Harmony Capital Services, Kirloskar Industries, Kitex Garments, KK Fincorp, KMF Builders, KNR Constructions, Kobo Biotech, Konark Synthetic, and Kotic.
