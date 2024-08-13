Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta board approves offer for sale for 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta board approves offer for sale for 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

Company to offload stake through the stock exchange route

Vedanta

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a surprise move, Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Ltd said its board has approved an offer for sale (OFS) for its 2.6 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) through the stock exchange mechanism.

In a statement to the exchanges, the company said, “The Committee of Directors of Vedanta has approved the sale of up to 11 crore equity shares of Hindustan Zinc, representing 2.60 per cent.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement added that the sale would be an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism.

As of June, Vedanta held 64.92 per cent in Hindustan Zinc, with another 29.54 per cent stake in the company.

In Tuesday’s trade, Hindustan Zinc closed at Rs 586.35 per share on the stock exchanges. At Tuesday’s share value, an OFS for a 2.6 per cent stake would bring Vedanta around Rs 6,449 crore.

Vedanta’s decision comes as a surprise as the company, until recently, was in talks to persuade the Central government to call for an OFS in Hindustan Zinc.

More From This Section

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa raises stake in Dot & Key, to acquire Earth Rhythm for Rs 44.5 crore

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Semiconductor to sign contracts with 6 automobile companies by Sept

Muthoot Finance,Muthoot

Muthoot Finance posts highest-ever net profit of Rs 1,196 crore in Q1

Boeing

Boeing partners with AIESL to service Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft

pharma medicine drugs

Alembic Pharma gets approval from US FDA to market generic medication


Vedanta and its parent, Vedanta Resources, have been attempting to deleverage their books for the last couple of years. In a more recent move, the India-listed entity raised Rs 8,500 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, which the company’s executives noted would be instrumental in further deleveraging the balance sheet and reducing finance costs.

As of June, Vedanta’s net debt was at Rs 61,324 crore, and gross debt was at Rs 78,016 crore. As of December 2023, Vedanta Resources’ gross debt was at $14.7 billion, and net debt was at $12.5 billion. Vedanta Resources’ management has shared guidance to reduce debt by $3 billion in the next three years.

Analysts with Nuvama, in an August 7 report, noted, “The parent (Vedanta Resources) has debt (including interest of $420-430 million) obligations of USD 1 billion in the rest of FY25. This can be met via dividend and brand fee. The above debt repayment does not include inter-corporate deposits of $417 million from Vedanta, which need to be paid by December.”

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc clarifies on reports of Rs 6,000 crore special dividend

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit rises 19.4% to Rs 2,345 crore

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 2,345 cr

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc to explore avenues of zinc applications in batteries: Hebbar

Hindustan Zinc

HZL market cap up nearly 477 times to Rs 2.8 trn, says Chairperson Hebbar

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Indian stock exchanges Vedanta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon