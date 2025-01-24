Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; IndiGo, JSW Steel to release Q3
At 6:56 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 33 points higher at 23,297, indicating a higher start for the bourses
Stock Market LIVE on Friday January 24, 2025: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 may begin the day on a positive note, tracking upbeat global cues.
At 6:56 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 33 points higher at 23,297, indicating a higher start for the bourses.
Asia-Pacific markets saw gains on Friday following record highs in the S&P 500 on Thursday, driven by US President Donald Trump's calls for lower interest rates and cheaper oil prices.
In Japan, core inflation reached a 16-month high of 3 per cent in December compared to the previous year, strengthening the case for a rate hike by the Bank of Japan. The inflation data came ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting, where analysts anticipate the first rate hike in 17 years.
Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent while the Kospi gained 0.92 per cent. ASX 200 increased 0.40 per cent. Meanwhile, in Singapore, the central bank adjusted its monetary policy settings downward, aligning with expectations amid rising core inflation levels in December.
In the US, stocks closed higher as all three major indexes finished in the green. The S&P 500 rose 0.53 per cent, marking a new all-time intraday high for the second consecutive session.
The Dow Jones gained 0.92 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.22 per cent, Thursday was the fourth consecutive winning session for all three major indexes.
US jobless claims for the week-ended January 18, however, rose to 223,000 from 217,000 in the previous week. Investors now await PMI Manufacturing and Services flash data for January.
Back home, investors will be tracking forex data, PMI Manufacturing anf Services Flash data for January, coupled with Q3 earnings from major companies including JSW Seel, DLF, IndiGo, and Godrej Consumer Products among others.
Meanwhile, the Street will also react to earnings from Dr Reddy’s, Indus Towers, Adani Green Energy, and Mphasis among others.
Additionally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,462.52 crore on January 23, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,712.55 crore.
In the IPO market, EMA Partners IPO (SME) will list on the bourses. H M Electro Mech IPO (SME) and GB Logistics Commerce IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Rexpro Enterprises (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription. CLN Energy IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.
8:53 AM
Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty
Over the past week, the market has broadly entered a consolidation phase, likely due to short-term oversold conditions. For the week ahead, 22,800 is expected to act as a support while 23,500, a previous support level, now serves as a resistance on a role-reversal basis. Range-bound activity anticipated between these key support & resistance levels. Read more
8:51 AM
Denta Water IPO ends today: Subscription soars 50x, GMP at 47%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The public subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions, a water and infrastructure solutions company, is set to close today, Friday, January 24, 2025.
The Rs 220 crore offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, has received an overwhelming response from investors. Read more
8:30 AM
EPack Prefab Tech files IPO papers to raise Rs 300 cr via fresh issue
EPack Prefab Technologies has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO comprises fresh issues of shares worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Investors pull out cash from India ETF for 3rd week on growth woes
India, an investor favourite for much of last year, has seen investor sentiment sour as concern over the outlook for growth and earnings led investors to yank cash out of exchange-traded funds that buy local stocks. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Denta Water and Infra IPO gets 50.6 times subscription on second day
The initial public offer of Denta Water and Infra Solutions received 50.63 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The initial share sale received bids for 26,58,10,750 shares against 52,50,000 shares on offer, translating into 50.63 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE. READ MORE
8:10 AM
IndiGo to report Q3 2025 results on Friday; here's what analysts expect
InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo airlines is set to report the December quarter (Q3) results for the current financial year (FY25) on Friday, amid volatile stock markets due to subdued results season thus far. READ MORE
8:03 AM
After Axis, HDFC Bank, investors eye ICICI Bank Q3 results; what to expect?
ICICI Bank share price has tumbled 4 per cent since the announcement of Axis Bank's December quarter results on January 16 as investors feared that higher delinquencies in unsecured retail segment, seen in the latter's results, may be seen in ICICI Bank's Q3 results as well. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Amid market volatility, strengthen portfolio resilience with largecap funds
The investment landscape is shifting rapidly as volatile markets and fears of an economic slowdown prompt investors to consider downside risks. Small- and midcap mutual fund schemes dominated investor interest for several years. But in recent months these segments have experienced significant drawdowns. As of January 22, 2025, midcap and smallcap equity schemes had, on average, lost 8.2 per cent each year-to-date, compared to a 4 per cent decline in largecap equity funds. READ MORE
7:50 AM
JSW Steel Q3 Preview: Profit may plunge up to 80%, Ebitda to drop 30% YoY
Steel giant JSW Steel will announce its December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results on Friday, January 24, 2025. JSW Steel is expected to face a challenging Q3FY25, with analysts forecasting weaker earnings due to softer steel prices and subdued demand. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Smallcap funds see rise in liquidity stress amid market volatility
Most smallcap funds have seen a surge in liquidity stress levels in recent months with inflows remaining elevated despite valuation concerns and spike in market volatility. According to stress test data from fund houses, 10 largest smallcap funds now need an average of 37 days to sell 50 per cent of their portfolios, compared to 29 days in February 2024. Quant's smallcap fund saw the biggest jump during the 10-month period, with the number of days required to liquidate half its portfolio increasing from 22 to 73. Smallcap schemes from HDFC Mutual Fund and DSP Mutual Fund also recorded a rise in liquidity stress. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on IRCTC
IRCTC stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since 03-Jan. READ MORE
7:38 AM
Markets Today: Ultratech, IndiGo Q3; Denta Water IPO ends; Trump; Budget
India stock markets may open mildly higher today, January 24, 2025, taking support from strong global markets. Asia Pacific markets are moving higher on Friday morning, taking lead from Wall Street gains overnight where US President Donald Trump pushed for lower interest rates and cheaper oil prices. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Asian markets higher, tracking Wall St. gain; BOJ rate decision in focus
7:31 AM
US market settles higher; Dow Jones rises 0.9%
7:28 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog
