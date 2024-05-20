Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ONGC Q4 results: Net profit rises 78% to Rs 11,526 cr, announces dividend

ONGC's board has recommended final dividend at the rate of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value

ONGC Ashoknagar Oil Field West Bengal, 07-Jan-2021

ONGC Ashoknagar Oil Field West Bengal, 07-Jan-2021 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday announced a jump of around 78 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11,526.53 crore in the quarter ending March 31 of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24), compared to Rs 6,478.23 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY23).

According to the regultory filing, the company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each which is at 50 per cent for the FY24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company. This works out to Rs 3,145 crore over and above the interim dividend of Rs 9.75 per share, says the company.

The state-owned oil and gas exploration major reported slight rise in revenue from operations for Q4FY24 at Rs 1.66 trillion, compared to Rs 1.64 trillion recorded in Q4FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Topics : ONGC Q4 Results Oil and Natural Gas Corporation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock market holidayIMD Weather ForecastLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPM NetanyahuMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon