ONGC Q4 results: Net profit rises 78% to Rs 11,526 cr, announces dividend

According to the regultory filing, the company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each which is at 50 per cent for the FY24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company. This works out to Rs 3,145 crore over and above the interim dividend of Rs 9.75 per share, says the company.

The state-owned oil and gas exploration major reported slight rise in revenue from operations for Q4FY24 at Rs 1.66 trillion, compared to Rs 1.64 trillion recorded in Q4FY23.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday announced a jump of around 78 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11,526.53 crore in the quarter ending March 31 of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24), compared to Rs 6,478.23 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY23).