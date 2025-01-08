Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Zomato enters 15-minute delivery race, taking on Swiggy Bolt, Zepto Cafe

Zomato enters 15-minute delivery race, taking on Swiggy Bolt, Zepto Cafe

Though not officially announced, the 15-min delivery tab has been added to select locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Zomato 15 min food delivery
Zomato 15 min food delivery | Photo: Screenshot from Zomato app
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zomato has quietly begun to roll out a 15-minute food delivery service, stepping up competition in the fast-evolving quick food delivery segment. The new feature, currently available on the Zomato app, positions the company against rivals like Swiggy's Bolt, Magicpin, and Zepto.
 
The service has not yet been officially announced but is already live in select locations across major cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore.
 
A dedicated "15-minute delivery" tab has appeared in the app’s explore section, showcasing a range of quick-to-prepare and ready-to-eat dishes from participating restaurants. Zomato’s approach mirrors Swiggy’s Bolt by limiting deliveries to restaurants within a two kilometre radius to ensure speedy service.
 

15 min delivery: Growing q-commerce trend

Zomato’s move into 15-minute delivery marks its entry into a fiercely competitive space, where rapid delivery times are becoming a key differentiator. This comes shortly after the launch of Zomato’s quick commerce unit, Blinkit, which is set to introduce 'Bistro' - a service promising to deliver healthy juices, snacks, and meals within minutes.
 
Similarly, Swiggy launched its Bolt service in October 2024 and has already reported that 5 per cent of its total food delivery orders are now fulfilled through this quick-delivery option.
 
Zepto has also increased its focus on rapid food delivery with the launch of a separate app, Zepto Cafe, to cater to the growing demand for ultra-fast service.
 
Meanwhile, Ola is expanding its own 10-minute food delivery service, Ola Dash, which started in Bengaluru and is now rolling out across the country.

Also Read

Zomato share bleeds 5% as Jefferies downgrades to 'Hold', slashes target

Blinkit ups quick commerce game, announces 10-minute ambulance service

Swiggy delivery girl reveals the 'hardest part of her job' in viral video

Zomato 2024 year-end report: Foodie spent Rs 5 lakh in a single restaurant

Premium

Year ender 2024: After initial hiccups, 10-min food delivery makes a return

 
Last year, Reliance had also planned to step into the quick commerce game through JioMart, promising deliveries under 30 minutes.
 
Shopping platform Myntra has also reportedly started piloting its own 30 minute delivery service in select areas of Bengaluru for certain brands.
  Shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 247.05, down 2.16 per cent, on the BSE on Wednesday, as of 9:45 am.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Congressman challenges Biden admin's decision to investigate Adani

Markets regulator Sebi warns Ola Electric for violating disclosure norms

Temasek nears deal to buy 10% stake in Haldiram's at $10 billion valuation

Biocon Biologics marks one year as global biosimilars enterprise

Advik to acquire German braking system manufacturer Powersports MTG

Topics :ZomatoFood delivery in IndiaFood deliveryonline food deliveryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story