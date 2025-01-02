Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Blinkit ups quick commerce game, announces 10-minute ambulance service

Blinkit ups quick commerce game, announces 10-minute ambulance service

Starting today, Blinkit launched its first five ambulances in Gurugram, marking the beginning of its efforts to enhance emergency medical access

Blinkit Ambulance
Blinkit launched its first five ambulances in Gurugram. (Photo: X/@albinder)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Quick commerce platform Blinkit on Thursday announced the launch of its 'ambulance in 10 minutes' service, calling it the beginning of its efforts to enhance emergency medical access.
 
In a post on X, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the company launched its first five ambulances in Gurugram on Thursday. "As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app," he said.
 
The ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment such as oxygen cylinders, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and emergency medicines. Each vehicle will be staffed with a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver to ensure timely, high-quality service during emergencies.
 
"Profit is not our goal; providing affordable and efficient emergency services is our primary focus," said Dhindsa. 
 
The company plans to scale up the service gradually and expand to more cities over the next two years.  "Let's do our bit and make way for an ambulance always. You never know when you may save a life," Dhindsa said.    Blinkit is owned by Zomato, an Indian multinational food delivery and restaurant discovery platform. Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in 2021, strengthening its presence in the quick-commerce space by offering a wider range of services, including grocery delivery.  Zomato Limited's stock closed at Rs 284.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a 3.02 per cent increase from the previous day's closing price of Rs 276.50. Zomato's market capitalisation stands at Rs 266,832 crore. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zepto sets up a new entity to streamline its operations ahead of IPO

Rikant Pittie to be new CEO of EaseMyTrip, succeeds brother Nishant Pitti

Premium

Credit-on-UPI fintech Kiwi rooted in upheavals in economy, co-founder says

Mumbai-based start-up Manastu tests green propulsion system in space

Zepto's second top-level exit in a month as VP Jitendra Bagga resigns

Topics :BlinkitZomatoIndia ecommerce markete-commerce marketBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story