Radico Khaitan gets temporary relief in 'Kashmyr' trademark dispute

The Chandigarh High Court on Thursday stayed an injunction order against Radico Khaitan in the ongoing trademark dispute over the use of ‘Kashmyr’, providing interim relief to the liquor manufacturer until the next hearing on November 13.

Radico Khaitan had approached the High Court challenging the injunction order passed on September 23 this year in a case filed by Piccadilly Agro Ltd. The company argued that the suit was not maintainable in Karnal since it neither manufactures nor sells products in Haryana and holds no excise licence there.

The firm has maintained that its use of the trademark ‘The Spirit of KASHMYR’ was legitimate, distinctive, and different from any prior claims.

The High Court took note of Radico’s submissions regarding jurisdiction, the absence of evidence showing sales in Haryana, and questions surrounding the plaintiff’s prior use of the trademark. Recognising the merit in these points, the court directed both sides to file their submissions for detailed examination at the next stage of the proceedings. Until the next hearing, the court has suspended the operation of the injunction order, allowing Radico Khaitan to continue its business activities. The company, however, must maintain fortnightly sales records during this period as directed by the court. What is the trademark case between Radico Khaitan and Piccadily? The trademark dispute dates back to a case filed by listed sugar mill and distillery Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, which had obtained an injunction against Radico Khaitan . The District Court of Karnal had, in its order, restrained Radico Khaitan from manufacturing, selling, promoting, or advertising its newly launched vodka under the brand name ‘Kashmyr’, citing potential trademark infringement.