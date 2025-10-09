Aviation watchdog slaps ₹20 lakh fine on IndiGo for training lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The fine, which was imposed on September 26, was for “alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C Aerodromes”. Usually, Category-C airports have challenging approach and operational conditions.

The company said it is in the process of contesting this order before the appropriate appellate authority.

ALSO READ: IndiGo to boost connectivity to UK with increased flights to Manchester Explaining the delay, the company said, “The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details about the order.”

The airline also clarified that there was no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities due to the DGCA order. Expanding network Earlier today, IndiGo announced that it plans to increase the frequency of its flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Manchester, in a bid to increase connectivity to the United Kingdom. IndiGo’s service between Mumbai and Manchester marked the airline’s long-haul debut on July 1. Encouraged by the positive response to these flights and strong demand for travel between India and the UK, last week, IndiGo announced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester starting November 15.