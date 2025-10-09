Home / Companies / News / Aviation watchdog slaps ₹20 lakh fine on IndiGo for training lapses

Aviation watchdog slaps ₹20 lakh fine on IndiGo for training lapses

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation said it is in the process of contesting the order before an appellate authority and that there has been no material impact on its financials due to the DGCA order

indigo airlines, indigo
The airline also clarified that there was no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities due to the DGCA order. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
 
The fine, which was imposed on September 26, was for “alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C Aerodromes”. Usually, Category-C airports have challenging approach and operational conditions.
 
The company said it is in the process of contesting this order before the appropriate appellate authority.
 
Explaining the delay, the company said, “The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details about the order.” 
 
The airline also clarified that there was no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities due to the DGCA order.

Expanding network

Earlier today, IndiGo announced that it plans to increase the frequency of its flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Manchester, in a bid to increase connectivity to the United Kingdom. 
IndiGo’s service between Mumbai and Manchester marked the airline’s long-haul debut on July 1. Encouraged by the positive response to these flights and strong demand for travel between India and the UK, last week, IndiGo announced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester starting November 15.
 
The company has also announced the launch of direct, daily flights to London Heathrow from Mumbai, effective October 26. These routes are currently or will be operated using IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature enhanced comfort, efficiency, and reliability for long-haul travel.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hype around Zoho's apps and ghost of Koo: Will it soar or stumble?

Crisil leases office space in Mumbai, to pay ₹597 crore over 15 years

Aavishkaar Group, Jamwant launch Rs 500-cr fund for defence, deep tech

No plan for demerger of auto and tractor businesses, says Mahindra

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles now available online through Amazon India

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesInterGlobe AviationpenaltyDGCABS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story